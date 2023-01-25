Ruth Ann Crawford passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023, at Hawksbill Assisted Living in Luray, Va.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Crawford of Elkton, Dale Crawford and wife, Sandra, of Shenandoah, Rodney Crawford of Harrisonburg, and Shay Campbell of Hampden, Mass. Ruth is predeceased by her former husband, Robert Crawford Jr., and her daughters-in-law, Stella Crawford and Bonnie Crawford. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ruth loved to travel and Hawaii was a favorite destination. She loved camping and the ocean and spent many vacations at Virginia Beach with her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Her spirited competitiveness and her strength throughout her life are traits that will always be remembered by all who knew her. She was loved and will be missed.
At Ruth’s direction, she was cremated and a private interment service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
