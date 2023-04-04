Ruth Ann Dinges, 86, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Dinges was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ray and Amy Whitmer Catlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William R. Catlett.
On Sept. 23, 1956, she married John Wesley Simmons.
On May 23, 1992, she married Edward Charles Dinges, who also preceded in death on Nov. 19, 1997.
Ruth was a long-standing member of Price Rotary and she loved traveling.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Shifflett of Rockingham County, John Simmons and wife, Leanne, of Marquette, Mich., Tim Simmons and wife, Karen, of Grottoes, and Linda Simmons and partner, Donna Nesci, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, James W. Shifflett and wife, Christine, Vernon Shifflett and wife, Debrajean, Kenneth Shifflett and wife, Micki, Casey Simmons, Sarah Simmons Carmody and husband, Tony, and Jessica Simmons, as well as great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Samantha, Carson, and Asher.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. The burial will be held Monday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
