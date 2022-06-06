Ruth Ann Hensley, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the home of her daughter in New Market.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Timberville. Pastor Jonathan Fletcher will officiate.
Mrs. Hensley was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Rockingham County, daughter of the late Frank and Reva Higgs Armentrout. She formerly worked at VMRC and was a member of Open Door Gospel Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Curtis Hensley; grandson, Kevin Taylor; and sister, Marguerite Rhinehart.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery Carroll of Ohio, Timothy Carroll (Carrisa) of Pennsylvania, Tammy Redman (Dave) of Staunton, Sandra Fitzwater of Harrisonburg, and Toy Sutherly (Donald) of New Market; brother, Frank Armentrout (Linda) of Afton; grandchildren, Josslyn Carroll, Talia Carroll, Amber Taylor, Cody Fitzwater, Michael Gregory, Emily Banks and D.J. Sutherly; and 20 great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Carroll, Tim Carroll, D.J. Sutherly, Cody Fitzwater, Michael Gregory and Donald Sutherly.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 6, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University of Virginia, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50037, RE: cleft palate/lip team on memo line.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
