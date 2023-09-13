Ruth Ann Miller Wine, 78, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Ruth was born March 11, 1945, in Rockingham County, Va. and was the daughter of the late Edgar Warren Miller and Mary Catherine (Barnhart) Miller.
On April 12, 1963, she married James Wine Sr., who survives. Other survivors include daughter, Susan Loch of Fort Myers, Fla.; son, Jim Wine of Harrisonburg, Va.; granddaughter, Lovanda Brown, who was raised in the home, her husband, Joe, and great-granddaughter, Natalie, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and sisters, Vada Brooks of Rawley Springs and Ruby Minnick of Harrisonburg. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Miller of Mobile, Ala.; and a great-grandson, Landon Brown of Stafford, Va.
A memorial service celebrating Ruth's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Garbers Church of the Brethren with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
