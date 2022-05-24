In Loving Memory
Ruth Anne Cramer, 69, passed away peacefully at Rockingham Memorial on May 20, 2022. Ruth Anne was the mother of three children, Aaron Root, Afton Root, Megan Boren and son-in-law, Dylan. She was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Dominic Masi, Tristan Root, Ryker Sims, and Lucy Boren.
Born in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Mary Ruth Cramer. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, as well as her brother, Keith Cramer and sister-in-law, Mary; sister, Joy Will and brother-in-law, Richard; and sister-in-law, Betty Cramer. She was predeceased by her brother, Bill Cramer, and her sister, Lisa Crider.
Ruth Anne will be remembered for her outrageous humor, spunk, and big love. She was a talented artist, craft enthusiast and dedicated most of her life to her children and grandchildren.
The celebration of her life and jazz funeral processional will be held at the Park Gazebo at the Seven Bridges Park in Bridgewater (201 S. Grove St.) on May 25 at 1:00 p.m. The services are supported by the staff at Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be provided to support the future college educations of Ruth Anne’s four grandchildren. Donations can be entrusted to Megan Boren and mailed to 8400 Park Vista Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Friends and family may view a memorial web site created by the family at https://sites.google.com/view/celebratingruthanne/home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
