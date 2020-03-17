Ruth Anniebell Davis
Ruth Anniebell Davis, 98, of Elkton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Jan. 28, 1922, in Elkton, and was a daughter of the late J.J. Davis and Gertrude Williams Davis.
Ruth was a devoted mother and grandmother and babysat most of her grandchildren. She worked several years as a housekeeper and maid in the Elkton area. She was a lifetime member of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church, where she was the Church Usher until her health started to decline.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde H. Davis; sons, Clarence, Herbert and Theodore Davis; a daughter, Zelma Marie Turner, and a special friend, Frances Camden.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Poindexter of Elkton and Sarah Haines and husband, George, of Shenandoah; sons, Leo Davis and wife, Sonya, of McGaheysville, Cecil Davis and wife, Elaine, Leewood Davis and wife, Alice, Seymore Davis and companion, Kimberly Cook, and Lewis Davis, all of Elkton; a grandson, who was raised in the home, Thaddeus Hodgins; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Corena Moore of Keezletown and Dorthea Sanders and husband, John, of Elkton and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Kim, Logan and Olivia for their devoted care.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Francis Belle officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
