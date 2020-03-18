The funeral service for Ruth Anniebell Davis, age 98, of Elkton, has been canceled at the funeral home.
Friends are welcome to pay their last respects from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Interment will be at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkton. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
