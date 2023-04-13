Ruth Catherine Carrier, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born June 15, 1938, in Mozer, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Millard and Viola Kesner Borror. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Carrier Sr.; brothers, Paul Borror and Lester Borror; sister, Shirley Black; and her companion, Rocky Carrier.
Ruth moved to the Valley in 1941 where she then attended Broadway public schools. She was employed at Mick or Mack Store, Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Home, and then later retired as a cafeteria worker from Thomas Harrison Middle School. Ruth enjoyed cooking wonderful meals, enjoyed spending time with her family, and her dog, Lucy.
She is survived by sons, Lanny R. Carrier and wife, Patsy, Allen Carrier and wife, Terri, and Charles L. Carrier Jr.; daughters, Missie Welch and husband, Joe, and Bobbi Bailey and husband, Bubba; grandchildren, Landon Carrier, Laura Jane Coppedge, Kira Carrier, Kendra Barnard, Kayci Carrier, Kade Carrier, Mya Welch, Hannah Bailey, Rachel Bailey, Penny Shifflett, Megan Hughes and Charlie Carrier; great-grandchildren, Raven Mariah Coppedge, Chase Coppedge, Aiden Carrier and Miles Carrier; great-great-grandchild, Norah Jane Coppedge; and her canine child, Lucy.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.