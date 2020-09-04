Ruth Catherine Hamilton, 75, of New Market, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 3, 1945, in New Market and was a daughter of the late John Paul and Hilda Hannah Anna Catherine Click Halterman.
Mrs. Hamilton was employed for 10 years as a salesperson for Sheetz in Mount Jackson. She also assisted her late husband, Ralph, in the operation of Hamilton’s Trading Post in New Market. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was married to the late Ralph Lee Hamilton, who passed away on April 13, 2015. Also preceding her in death is a sister, Arlene Thompson.
Surviving are two children, Kathy Nelson and her husband, Rusty, and Jim Hamilton and his wife, Dolores; a grandson, James Hamilton; two granddaughters, Vanessa Jackson and Samantha Garrison and two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace and Holden Lee Garrison.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Wood’s Chapel Independent Church north of New Market and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Masks are required for the service and visitation.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes/Theis Chapel.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
