Ruth Celesta Glick Welliver
Ruth Celesta Glick Welliver, 89, of Lewisburg, Pa., died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Born Feb. 15, 1930, in Timberville, Va., she was a daughter of the late John Titus and Effie Iwilla (Evers) Glick. On July 14, 1951, she married L. Allyn Welliver, who preceded her in death April 16, 2015. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Ruth was a 1947 graduate of North River High School in Mount Solon, Va., and later a 1951 graduate from Bridgewater College, Va., earning her bachelor’s degree.
She spent most of her life raising and caring for her family. Ruth also expressed her love for children by teaching Sunday school, providing child care for infants and toddlers, and helping set up a preschool at Grace United Methodist Church, Hummelstown.
At 12 years old, Ruth joined the Church of the Brethren and later became Methodist after marriage. She was most recently a member of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
Ruth always kept a gallery of friend and family photos on her refrigerator door. She constantly showed her love by writing letters and cards and by praying for others. Ruth enjoyed many hours working in her garden and playing the piano.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Ziegler and husband, William, of Harrisburg, John Welliver, of Sayre, David Welliver and wife, Meng, of Columbus, Ohio, Daniel Welliver and wife, Roxanne, of Duncannon, Rebecca Seitz, of Baltimore, Md., Ruth Higbee and husband, Robert, of Harrisburg and Mary Welliver-Dillon, of Baltimore, Md.; two brothers, Joseph Glick, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Stanley Glick and wife, Dolores, of Bridgewater, Va.; five brother-and sisters-in-law, Barbara Glick, of Duluth, Minn., Margaret Welliver, of Wyomissing, Edith Welliver, of Berryville, Va., and Ken and Mary Lee Welliver of Silver Spring, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Rachel Sink and husband, Dana, Dawning and Alain Welliver, Victor Mansfield, Destiny Waller, Jonathan and Katelyn Seitz, Sarah and Ellen Higbee, and Baird and Marion Dillon; one great- grandchild, Misha Sink; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six brothers, Wendell, Victor, John, Wayne, Donald and Paul Glick; and three sisters, Elizabeth Glick-Rieman, Margaret Hunkins and Dawn Phibbs.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg, with her pastor, J.T. Young, officiating.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to either Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837, Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837, or to a charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
