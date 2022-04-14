Ruth Ellen Henderson, 92, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at White Birch Estates.
Mrs. Henderson was born Aug. 4, 1929, in New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Jack J. and Bessie Platt Deveny.
She served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired as an 8th grade English teacher from Thomas Harrison Jr. High School.
On March 28, 1951, she married Cary Smith Henderson, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, James Henderson and wife, Joann, of Broadway and Timothy Henderson and wife, Karren Pell, of Montgomery, Ala.; four grandchildren, Anna Henderson Jones, Max Elliot Henderson, Elijah Henderson Main and Andrei Amadeus Main and a great-grandson, Ezra Jones.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Henderson Main.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
