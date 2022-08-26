Ruth Elizabeth Monger, 100 years, 8 months, and 24 days, of Elkton, left her earthly home on August 24, 2022. She was bound for glory and gained her Heavenly wings. Mrs. Monger was born November 28, 1921, in the Mt. Pleasant area of Elkton.
She was an avid gardener, loved baking and working on the farm. She never met a stranger and everyone called her “Grandma.” Ruth loved fishing and spent a lot of time in her younger days on the banks.
On August 21, 1939, she married Russell Jesse Monger, who later preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Henry Dewitt Wyant and Frances Eve Gillis Wyant, as well as a daughter-in-law, Mary Monger and a son-in-law, Bob Suddarth.
Ruth was a member of Newport Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday school for many years. She loved teaching the children about the Lord that she loved so much. She set by example and showed her love for everyone. Throughout her working career, she was employed with Casey Jones, Blue Bell and Sleepwear as a seamstress.
Ruth leaves behind a legacy, which spanned 5 generations. She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Bryant (Raymond) of Elkton and Evelyn Hedrick (Vernon) of Harrisonburg; a brother, Dallas Wyant (Geraldine) of Elkton; children, Russell J. Monger, Jr. (Margie), Arletta F. Painter (Nelson), all of Stanley, Viola M. Suddarth of Waynesboro, Melvin W. Monger of Elkton and Dwight E. Monger (companion, Karen) of Luray. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Katrinka B. Rosado (Ray), Sonny Heiston (Lucinda), Nelson Monger, Melissa Smith (David), Brooke Kite, Wendy Bailey (Cory), and Sarah Monger, as well as 10 great-grandchildren and 23 great great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday. August 27, 2022, at Newport Church of the Brethren in Shenandoah, with Pastor Duane Painter officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
