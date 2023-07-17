Ruth Ellen Simmers
Ruth Ellen Simmers of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Kent General Hospital in Dover, Del. She was 69.
Ruth was born Sept. 5, 1953, in Dover, Del. to the late John Gorman and Beulah Lambert Gorman.
She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse proudly serving the ER Department, Labor & Delivery, Drug & Alcohol Rehab, Mental Health, and Assisted Living. Ruth worked in Harrisonburg, Va., Wilmington and Dover, Del., and Franklin, W.Va. Ruth enjoyed serving others so much that it was nothing for her to pick up someone who was injured on side of the road and take them to the hospital or stay after her shift to be with a family who was losing a loved one. Ruth was a woman of great strength and wrote her own story, defying all odds. She was diagnosed September 2020 with pancreatic cancer and fought the hard fight for almost three years. After two oncologists told her that there was nothing more that could be done, less than one year from diagnosis, she said, “that is not how my story goes” so she went for that third opinion and was blessed with another two years of life.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Elwood Lambert and John “Butch” Gorman Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kehris Snead and her husband, Chris, of Harrisonburg, Va.; sisters, Karen Whitaker and her husband, Bill, Barbara Cool, Kathy Ravis, all of Dover, Patricia Tieman and Anna Gorman, both of Hartly; brothers, Sheldon Gorman of Hartly, William Gorman and his wife, Florence, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; and grandchildren, Adisyn and Alexa Snead.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Franklin, W.Va. Sept. 23, 2023. Details will be shared at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
