Mamie Ruth (Halterman) Weaver of Raphine, formerly of Staunton, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She was born May 27, 1930, in Highland County, a daughter of the late Albert M. and Effie Anice (Key) Halterman.
Ruth was a member of Verona United Methodist Church and was employed by Smith’s Transfer Corporation for 32 years as a local dispatcher.
She was a member of Verona Friends (formerly A.A.R.P. Chapter 4518) and delivered senior meals. She volunteered at Staunton/Augusta S.P.C.A. Benefit Shop for many years.
In addition to her husband, James Edward “Jim” Weaver, to whom she married on June 7, 1957, who preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2011, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Clark and Paul Halterman; a sister, Mary Alice Smith; a nephew, Eddie Halterman; a niece, Ella Jane Cohron; and two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Halterman and Agnes Halterman.
Surviving family members include a brother, Ezra Halterman and wife, Dorothy, of Monterey; three nephews, Elmer and Glen Halterman of Monterey and Danny Halterman of Greensboro, N.C.; and a niece, Daisy VanPelt of Harrisonburg.
Reba Edwards of Blacksburg (formerly of Staunton) was a special friend for 60 plus years.
Per Ruth’s wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Family and friends will meet at Henry Funeral Home Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Oaklawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens with the Rev. Robert J. Weeks officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Staunton/Augusta S.P.C.A., PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
