Ruth Hess Miller, 96, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
Ruth was born April 6, 1926, in Florin, Pa., the daughter of John L. Hess and Mary Erb Brubaker Hess.
She was trained as an RN, earning her degree from Lancaster General Hospital in 1948. She worked as an RN in Pennsylvania and Virginia until her children were born and later in life at Patrick Henry Hospital in Newport News, Va.
On July 3, 1949, she married Eli L. Miller Sr. in Mount Joy, Pa. They were married 59 years before his death in July 2008.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, David Hess and Anna Stauffer and their spouses.
Surviving are four sons and five daughters: Jim (Sharon) of Harrisonburg; Phil of Fort Bragg, Calif.; twins, John (Roxanne) of Hesston, Kan. and Jean Oswald (Don) of Richmond; twins E. Lewis Jr. (Marji) of Telford, Tenn. and Louise Miller of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada; Marie Headings (Randy) of Hutchinson, Kan.; Barb Hunt (Robert) of Newport News and Becky Martin (Larry) of Harrisonburg; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
With nine children born in 10 years, Ruth was busy caring for her family. She loved to read, garden, sew and crochet. For years she was the church librarian. She spent hours reading aloud to her children. She had an artistic eye, painted pillowcases with Delft scenes, created bulletin boards for the library, even created pictures out of weeds and objects found in nature.
Ruth was generous with her time and talents. She loved sharing flowers and plants with friends, produce from her large gardens, and countless potholders in her later years. She opened our home to many guests over the years. Student nurses came for meals, missionary nurses had a special place in her heart. When her children invited friends for meals or overnights, she welcomed everyone.
A memorial service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in the VMRC Strite Auditorium at 3:00 p.m. Masks are required at VMRC.
Memorial contributions can be made to the VMRC Samaritan Fund or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
