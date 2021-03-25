Ruth Jane Batten, 90, of Rockingham County, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, a daughter of the late Oscar Eugene and Ethel (Price) Miller.
Ruth attended Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg and Harriston United Methodist Church. She retired from the General Electric/Genicom Plant in Waynesboro after 33 years of service. She has volunteered at Sentara/RMH Hospice Services since 1982 and also volunteered as a tax-aide for AARP for 10 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Hattie Brooks, Katherine Taylor, Austin E. Miller and Robert A. Miller.
Survivors include a sister, Florence A. Sensabaugh of Staunton; brother-in-law, Sam Batten of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Betty McGee of Grottoes; niece, Candace M. Wade of Swoope; nephews, Franklin W. Sensabaugh of Staunton, Michael Calhoun of Churchville, as well as a number of special nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, Intersection of Route 42 North and 33 in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Philip Wade, Michael Calhoun, Skyler Calhoun, Jared Calhoun, Ron Elyard and Patrick Wade.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 18 W. Frederick St., Staunton.
Flowers or memorial donations may be made to Sentara/RMH Hospice Services in her honor.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be practiced at the visitation and the funeral service.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhome.com.
