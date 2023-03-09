Ruth K. Alger
Ruth Kling Alger, 92, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mumaw House at VMRC, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Alger was born Feb. 11, 1931, in Lancaster County, Pa., to the late Willis Eby and Barbara Stauffer Kling.
She was a homemaker and worked as a registered nurse at various hospitals, a dermatology center in Lancaster, Pa., and a clinic in Harman, W.Va. She was a member of Zion Mennonite Church and enjoyed serving in a variety of ways, including serving on the care commission.
On June 7, 1958, she married Nelson Eugene Alger, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Alger is survived by her children, David Nelson Alger of Harrisonburg, Jeanne Stutzman and husband, Curt, of Harrisonburg and Jonathan Alger and wife, Melanie, of Ohio; her sister, Beth Leaman; grandchildren, Kierra Sauder and husband, Derek, Andry Stutzman and wife, Rachel, Bryanna Bechler and husband, Brett, Shayna Stutzman, Alex Alger, and Adrianne Alger.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Alger was preceded in death by her son, Philip Alger; a grandson, Eric Alger; and her siblings, Helen Buckwalter, Richard Kling, Martha Augsberger, and John Kling.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Zion Mennonite Church in Broadway. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 p.m. as well as following the service. A link to the livestream is available on the Zion Mennonite Church webpage: http://www.zmcva.org.
At her request, her body was cremated and will be buried privately in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Retreat, https://highlandretreat.org/get-involved/give/.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.