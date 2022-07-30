Ruth Long Showalter, 86, of Penn Laird passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.
She was born on October 10, 1935 in Keezletown, and was the daughter of the late Leander “Lee” and Julia Armentrout Long.
Ruth was a homemaker and a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Church. She lived her entire life in Keezletown and Rockingham County area.
On February 3, 1962, she married Rawleigh Carter Showalter who preceded her in death on July 11, 2005.
She is survived by her children, Shannon L. Showalter and wife, Kimberly, Stacy A. Showalter and Kelly R. Showalter all of Keezletown; two granddaughters, Brooke and Emily Showalter; a brother, O.L. “Bud” Long and wife, Betty, who reside at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, June S. Ritchie and husband, Lloyd “Buck”, Mildred Long Bowen, and husband, Jesse.
A graveside service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Keezletown Cemetery with Rev Ann Pettit officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Rd., Penn Laird, VA 22846 or www.massanuttenchurch.org.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
