Ruth Lee “Tootie” Mitz, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Mitz was born May 27, 1928, in Augusta County and was the daughter of the late L. Verton and Edna Bell Hoover Moyers.
She was a member of Ray of Hope Church in Harrisonburg and enjoyed Blue Grass music. She worked in St. Joseph, Missouri for a number of years. She retired from Sancar in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Mitz is survived by nieces, Debbie Anderson and Penny Anderson; a great-nephew, Dustin Lampe; and special friends, Walter Price, Alice Stroop, Vicki Willis and Jeremy Cooper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Jane Flavin; and a brother, L. Verton Moyers Jr. She was the last surviving member of the Moyers family.
Mrs. Mitz is at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg where family and friends may call.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
