Ruth Lynn Gentry, 48, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Miss Gentry was born on May 24, 1971, in Rockingham County, and a daughter of Nellie Myers Gentry and the late Baylor Gentry. She was employed as a housekeeper for various local motels.
Surviving in addition to her mother, are five children; her siblings, Vista Ann Moyers and husband, Roland, of Lacey Spring; Herman Gentry and wife, Connie L., of Rawley Springs; Rebecca Turner and husband, Winston, of Clover Hill; Rose Sponaugle and husband, Car,l of New Market, and Bonnie Southers and husband, Rob, of Rawley Springs.
The Reverend Christy Dowdy will conduct a funeral service on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to help with burial expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
