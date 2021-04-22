Ruth Mae Knowles, 85, of Harrisonburg, joined her husband in Glory Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home. Ruth was born April 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Martha Ann (Katerman) and Howard Perry Swope.
She had attended Broadway High School.
She was united in marriage on July 4, 1956, to Riley A. Knowles Jr., who preceded her in death in 2012.
Ruth is survived by daughters, Robin-Sue Paul and husband, Frank, of Greenwood, S.C., and Regina Darcus of Bridgewater; a son, Richard L. Knowles of Harrisonburg; brother, James O. Swope and wife, Julie, of Bridgewater; six grandchildren, Grayson Beard of Waynesboro, Lisa Kidwell and husband, Chris, of South Carolina, Cody Ritenour of South Carollina, Travis Ritenour of South Carolina, Kaylee Ritenour of South Carolina and Amanda Ritenour of Florida; nieces, Pamela Berry and husband, Bucky, of Harrisonburg and Rhonda Deputy and husband, Robert, of Dayton; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by a son, Randall A. Knowles; sister, Imogene Mitchell; granddaughters, Hannah Beard and Jessica Lynn Ritenour, sister-in-law, Connie Knowles, and son-in-law, Ronnie Darcus.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Jim Harrison officiating. Burial will be private at Mt. Clinton Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
