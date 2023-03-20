Ruth Marie Coffman
Ruth Marie Coffman, 82, of Timberville, died March 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Winchester to the late George W. Sr. and Jean Bell Lofton.
Ruth worked for many years at Friendship Industries and was a member of Smith Creek Baptist Church in New Market.
Surviving are sisters, Anna L. Combs and husband, Gene, of Broadway and Barbara Sardelis and husband, Steve, of Richmond; brother, Robert Lofton of Stephens City; aunts, Alice Good of Winchester and Polly Wilson of Moorefield, W.Va. and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George W. Lofton Jr.
Pastor Brent Hockman will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Luke’s (County Line) UCC Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may sign the book and pay respects Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Smith Creek Baptist Church, St. Luke’s UCC, or Friendship Industries.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
