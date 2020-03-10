Ruth Marie Kreider Heatwole
Ruth Marie (Kreider) Heatwole, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday March 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Heatwole was born Dec. 10, 1924, in Wadsworth, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Lloyd Stanley and Adelia May (Stover) Kreider.
Ruth graduated with a B.S. in Education from Goshen College. She worked as a school teacher until the birth of her children. Mrs. Heatwole and her husband were charter members of Charlottesville Mennonite Church in 1958. From 1959 until 1981, she was consummate Associate Pastor’s wife. Because their pastor lived in another city, together they did most of the pastoral hosting for their church members. She also led singing and taught Sunday school. While living in Charlottesville, she was a member of the Oratorio and University Choirs for 35 years. Most recently she had been a member of the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
On June 12, 1948, she married Kenneth Heatwole, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Heatwole is survived by her children, Larry Heatwole and wife, Karen, of Harrisonburg, Don Heatwole and wife, Shirley, of Scottsville, Carolyn Nuckols and husband, Eddie, of Waynesboro and Joanne Billups of Charlottesville; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her four siblings.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, 1552 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with Pastor Craig Maven officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Mennonite Central Committee by visiting https://donate.mcc.org/.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Heatwole Family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, VA 540.833.2891.
