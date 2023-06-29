Ruth McClure Farmer, 96, of Edinburg, Va. passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 1, at 12:00 p.m. at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church, 58 Splinters Lane, New Market. Burial will follow at Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Glen Turner and Willie Hottinger will officiate.
Mrs. Farmer was born June 15, 1927, in Ashe County, N.C., daughter of the late Vinson and Bertha Mayberry McClure.
She was a member of Woods Chapel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Isaac Farmer, and her siblings, Clara DeBoard, Howard McClure, Hayse McClure, Worth McClure, Glen McClure, Wayne McClure, and Bayne McClure.
She is survived by her children, Edgar (Mary) Farmer of Roanoke, W.Va., Luvenia (Jim) Woodward of Bel Air, Md., Vince (Sandra) Farmer of Maurertown, Va., and Hazel Farmer Leland of Woodstock, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.