Ruth Norine Kirby Sampson, 86, of Grottoes, Va., passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 19, 1935, in Augusta County, Va., to the late Austin William and Cleta Flory Kirby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Paul Kirby.
On June 23, 1952, she married Warren Lee Sampson, who also preceded her in death in 2010.
Ruth enjoyed her volunteer work with the Girl Scouts for over 50 years, being a life-time member. She was also an active dedicated long-time member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. Her dedication there extended to her volunteer work with the Bible Day Camp, as well as a Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by her daughters, Debby Lilly, Teresa McCauley and husband, Jeffrey, and Yvonne Jordaans; seven grandchildren, Paige Hailey, Rebeka Knott and husband, Shannon, Sarah Wharton and husband, Marvin, Jeffrey McCauley Jr. and wife, Samantha, Joshua McCauley and wife, Lizz, Brian Jordaans and Shannon Jordaans, as well as five great-grandchildren, Brian Hailey, Andrew Willett, Rylyn Martin, James Wheeler and Audumn Dunlap-Wine.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren in Port Republic with The Rev. Glenn Bollinger officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Bible Day Camp Fund, 7600 Port Republic Road, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
