Ruth Orsellia Smith Stanley blessed this earth for 96 years, born Dec. 8, 1924, in Knoxville, Tenn., and died June 26, 2021, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was a preacher’s daughter, preacher’s wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and beloved friend. Her most treasured roles in life were as a wife, mother and grandma.
She was predeceased by her parents, Guy C. Smith and Melissa Cruze Smith; husband, the Rev. Samuel A. Stanley Jr.; son, Samuel A. Stanley III; as well as her brother, Luke C. Smith.
Surviving are children: Deb Leap (and the late Henry) of Harrisonburg, Va., Mark D. Stanley (and Susan) of Broomfield, Colo., Timothy A. Stanley (and Melanie) of Herndon, Va., and Martha S. Jones (and Bob) of Manassas, Va.; grandchildren: Melanie Headley, Aaron Rosenberg, Russell Smith, Heather Jones, Kim Rosenberg, Amy Leap Miller, Emily Danner and Robert Stanley; great-grandchildren: Peter, Quinn, Violet, Hero, Zachary, Lexi, Ava, Lizzie and Russell IV; sister-in-law, Ann Smith; and numerous nephews and nieces.
From 1946-1990, she relished her role as a preacher's wife by playing the organ, singing in the choir, participating in women’s groups, and hostessing innumerable open houses and Christmas parties for congregations in the Virginia United Methodist churches of Cambria, Pembroke, Roanoke, Norfolk, Richmond, Staunton, Falls Church, Hampton and Arlington. She graduated from Mary Washington College and worked at Mick or Mack Store, the Mary Baldwin College Bookstore and Fairfax Virginia Public School Libraries.
She shared her big heart and love for everyone she encountered, was the kind of neighbor you always wanted to have and will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.
A service of worship and celebration will be held at a later date at the Meredith Chapel of Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Fellowship Fund at Sunnyside Communities at 600-L University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
