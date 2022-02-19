Mrs. Ruth Rion, 93, of Elkton, passed away at her home February 17, 2022 days before her 94th birthday. She was born in Elkton to to the late Mose and Beulah Herring Hensley.
Ruth worked at Blue Bell and the Shenandoah Moose Lodge for many years. She was a faithful member of the Church of Solsburg. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, playing cards and dominos with her friends and family. She loved her canine companion Molly.
In 1949 she married John Edward Rion Sr., who also precedes her in death. Additionally, she is preceded in death by her brother, James Hensley; sister, Agnes Roach, and son; Ernest Rion
She is survived by a son, John E. Rion Jr., and wife, Carolyn; siblings, Gladys Shifflett, Raymond Hensley, Shirley Mauck and husband, Gil and Eula Morgan; a granddaughter, Amanda McQuain and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many people who visited Ruth during her illness.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 5-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Church of Solsburg, with Pastors David Burrell, Josh Shifflett and Clyde Plum. An interment will follow to Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Solsburg 14695 Rockingham Pike P.O. Box 282 Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
