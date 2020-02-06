Ruth Virginia (Stauffer) Alger went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2020. She died peacefully of old age in the home of her daughter, Emily. She was 96, born Nov. 9, 1923, in Harrisonburg to the late John L. and Lydia (Kolb) Stauffer. She lived her entire life in Rockingham County. She married Robert Samuel Alger of Broadway on Dec. 24, 1948, and became a hardworking and loyal farm wife at Robin Roost Farms for 35 years. After leaving the farm, she worked briefly at Bears Bakery and then at Christian Light Publications until she retired.
Ruth is survived by six children: Emily (John Ivan) Byler of Broadway, Dorothy (LaMar) Troyer of Stone Lake, Wis., Janice (Larry) Giffen of Bellaire, Ohio, Harvey (Linda) Alger of Timberville, Marilyn (Cliff) Burkholder of Waynesboro, and Bobby (Wanda) Alger of Winchester; 26 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Ruth) Stauffer of VMRC in Harrisonburg; three sisters-in-law, Mildred (Ike) Glick of Edmonton, Alberta, Ruth K. Alger of VMRC, and Nell Alger of Broadway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, of 67 years; a still-born son; brothers, Paul and J. Mark Stauffer; and a sister, Lois Messner.
She graduated from high school at Eastern Mennonite School in 1941, Junior College in 1944, and then from RMH School of Nursing in 1947. She was a member of the Mennonite Church all her life, most recently at Timberville Mennonite and, since 2008, at Calvary Mennonite Fellowship.
She loved scripture and music and taught her four daughters to sing as an a capella quartet. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and making floral arrangements as a centerpiece for her dining room table. She opened her home to a number of European and Asian MCC trainees who learned and worked on the farm for six months.
The family will receive friends at Zion Mennonite Church, 3260 Zion Church Road, Broadway, on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. for viewing and visitation. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the burial in Zion Cemetery conducted by family members and James Groff, pastor of Calvary Mennonite Fellowship.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is entrusted with arrangements; no services are provided at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.