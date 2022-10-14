Ruth Strickler Good passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, after an amazing 102 years. She was born on June 18, 1920, in Elkton, Va., to the late Thomas Jefferson and Mabel Davis Strickler. She is predeceased by all the members of her immediate family: siblings, William Strickler, Louise Strickler Wyant, Edward Strickler, and Carol Jean Strickler Michael, as well as the love of her life, Warren Franklin Good. They were married for 66 years who we are sure greeted her with “You’re looking lovely today.”
She is survived by their three children, Judy Rumensky (Mike), Bennie Good (Ann) and Carolyn Sweetland (Ted); former son-in-law, George Parker; seven grandchildren, Kenneth Yates (Fran), Alan Parker, Andrew Good (Nina), Jonathan Parker, Katie Good (Brandon Chiu), Mackenzie Parker, Weston Parker and great-grandchildren, Mitchell Yates, Dash Parker, Carter Good, and Annabelle Chiu.
Who she became was based largely on her upbringing: rural life, the Great Depression and World War II. She attended McGaheysville schools where she was valedictorian and a track star. She was active in churches wherever they lived: Elkton, Burnsville, N.C., Waynesboro, South Boston, Dale City and Midlothian often taking leadership roles in circles, women of the church or pastor search committees. She also served as Worthy Matron in the Eastern Star and President of the Midlothian AARP. At age 37 after she received a diagnosis of arthritis, she learned to swim. Swimming became a passion for nearly the rest of her life. At community pools in Waynesboro, South Boston, Dale City, at the Briarwood (now ACAC) in Midlothian and the Midlothian YMCA, she was an avid swimmer doing no less than a mile three days a week until she was 96. She competed in many Senior Olympics and won many medals, including gold, at the state level and represented Virginia in several national Senior Olympics.
In 2002, she took some introductory computer and typing classes and began to write “her story.” In 2015, her writings were published by Lulu.com and can be found by searching for “Ruth Strickler Good.” Ruth attributed her long life to hard work, strong faith, exercise, good food and excellent medical care. In the last 10 years she became a bionic woman, with a pacemaker and a cochlear implant received in 2019…. making a 10+ year deaf ear once able to hear!
She prided herself in being able to care for herself up to her last few months of life. During that time, she was aided by Neighbor Force, Always Best Care and Crater Community Hospice. Especial thanks go out to Dr. Kevin Watterson of Rockwell Physicians and Hazel Snead for their extraordinary care and commitment. We would like to acknowledge nieces, Lisa DiGiovanni Schultz (Walter), Linda Michael Liskey (Joe), and the late Rebecca Strickler Tate (Darla Miller) for their faithful love and support during these past several years which meant so much to Aunt Ruth. She was a remarkable woman who will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be at Salisbury Presbyterian Church in Midlothian at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022. Her services will be held at Mt. Olivet Christian Church in McGaheysville at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2022. Graveside services to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, she wanted contributions to Mt. Olivet Christian Church, 38 Mt. Olivet Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or to Salisbury Presbyterian Church Foundation, 13621 W Salisbury Road, Midlothian, VA 23113.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
