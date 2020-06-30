Ruth Virginia Kite Price passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market at the age of 96, where she had been living for five years. She was born March 7, 1924, in the small community of Newport and lived 75 years of her life there, surrounded by family and friends. Her first year of school was at The Newport School and she graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1941. She grew up in The Great Depression and was a WWII bride, marrying Virgil Warren “Pete” Price on March 25, 1944 before he was deployed overseas to fight in The European conflict. They were married for 58 years before he passed away on Dec. 27, 2002.
Ruth was the daughter of the late Harry Kite and Daisy Foltz Kite. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rachael Housden, and a brother, Wilson Kite Sr., who were also her neighbors. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Price-Stroble and husband, Lou, of Harrisonburg, and a son, Stan Price and wife, Deborah Norton, of Newport; two grandsons, Zach and wife, Tracie, of Midlothian and Jordan and friend, Alyssa, of Baltimore; two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Adeline, as well as many nieces and nephews including special nephews, Wilson Kite Jr. and James Housden.
Ruth was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grove Hill and attended faithfully until she was no longer able. Over the years she was in The Lutheran Church Women and helped with Luther League. She was also one of the founding members of The Grove Hill Friendship Club. She worked various jobs from the time she was in high school and retired from Page County High School as the study hall aide in 1994 after 22 years of service. She was employed over the years as a waitress on the Skyline Drive, the Luray Textile Plant, Harry Kite and Company, The Style Shop in Luray and Leggetts in Luray. Ruth was a strong and independent woman. She was strong willed and of strong character. She was a hard worker her entire life. At the center of her strength was her belief in God and in the power of prayer. Of most importance was her family, extended family, and church family.
With concern for everyone’s health at this moment in time, there will only be a graveside service at St. Paul Cemetery in Grove Hill. It will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. It is open for everyone to attend, but we ask that you try to social distance and practice safe behaviors for your own self and that of others. We appreciate your words of condolences, hugs, and handshakes, but we ask that you wait until a later and safer time in our world to share with those present. Please share that love with your own families at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6433 U.S. Highway 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
