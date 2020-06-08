Ruth Virginia Sampson
Ruth Virginia Sampson, 92, of Shenandoah, Va., departed this life Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
She was born May 7, 1928, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Issac Franklin Foltz and Evelyn Frances Painter; she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Higgs and Margie Huffman-Smallwood.
She worked at various manufacturing mills in the area and was a devoted homemaker. Ruth was also a lifelong member of The Newport Church of the Brethren and served in various ministries of the church throughout her lifetime.
On Dec. 9, 1950, she married Marvin E. Sampson, who survives her. She is also survived by her daughters, Barbara A. Frazier and her husband, Kim, of Shenandoah and Jane S. Blanton and her husband, Lee, of Shenandoah; grandsons, Jonathan Frazier and his wife, Emily, of Statesville, N.C., and Jeffrey Frazier of Harrisonburg; sister, Betty L. Burke and her husband, Larry, of Richmond; great-granddaughter, Ruth Ann Frazier and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Duane Painter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Newport Church of the Brethren, Building Fund, 408 Newport Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
