Ruthanne Alice Logue, 71, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her home.
Ruthanne was born on January 26, 1950, a daughter of the late Ruth Ann (McDonald) and Robert J. Hanna.
She was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mt. Sidney, and had volunteered and worked for over a decade at the Virginia Quilt Museum.
She was united in marriage to Jim Logue, who survives.
Ruthanne is also survived by two daughters, Heather Thomsen of Bridgewater, and Jennifer Logue of Tampa, FL; a son, Stephen Logue and wife, Danielle, of San Diego, CA; two brothers, Robert J. Hanna, Jr. of New Hope, and Shawn Hanna and wife, Nancy, of Staunton; two grandchildren, Kaylah Gallagher, and Leland Doran; nieces, Kelly Hanna, and Kathy Hanna; nephew, Jason Hanna.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Mark Hanna.
A graveside will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating. Friends are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and the service will be aired over the Church radio station.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
