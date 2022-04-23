Ryan Wayne Meadows, 19, of Elkton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Born February 21, 2003, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Ryan was the son of Tanya Meadows and husband, Clint Viands and Adam Hensley and wife, Becky, all of Elkton.
Ryan was born with a wild spirit. He loved being with his family and friends, loved his music, enjoyed fishing and loved his unique and eccentric hairstyle.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Summer Perry of Elkton; two sisters, Morgan Dean Michael and husband, Jacob of Bridgewater and Autumn Merica and her boyfriend, John of Elkton; four brothers, Bentley and A.J. Hensley, Cody Hensley and wife, Gemma, and Hollis Merica, all of Elkton; grandparents, Nathan and Janice Pannell of Grottoes and Ray and Shirley Shifflett of Elkton and great-grandparents, Manuel and Wilda Meadows of Elkton. He is also survived by his aunt, Darlene “Aunt Dar” Comer of Shenandoah, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cleopatra Marie Meadows; grandfather, Richard Wayne Meadows; grandparents, Danny and Debbie Hensley; grandmother, Edith Comer and great-grandparents, Olen and Judith Hensley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Lily of the Valley Church in Shenandoah, with Pastor L.J. “Dickie” Campbell officiating. Interment will be private at Elk Run Cemetery
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
