Ryder Alan Knight and Raiden Vance Knight, identical infant twin sons of Gregory Alan “Trey” Knight III and Vivian Lorraine Taylor of Stanley, were born and passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
In addition to their parents, they are survived by paternal grandparents, Greg and Stacey Knight; maternal grandparents, R.W. and Erica Taylor; great-grandparents, Greg and Penny Knight, Rhonda Trent Harris and Mark, Danny and Elizabeth Nauman, Rick and Mary Taylor; great-great grandparents, Catherine Knight, George Trent, Joyce Cave; aunts, Olivia and Savannah Taylor, Alyssa Knight; uncle, Tristan Knight; great aunts and uncles, Zach and Crystal Knight, Shaina and Zach Conley, Jessica and Todd Price, Makayla Richards Lam, Mariah Richards, Dustin and Lori Taylor, Tammy and Tim Conley, Natalie Councill, Danette Nauman, and Chapman Good.
They were preceded in death by great-great-grandparents, Joe and Frances Kibler, Vance and Loraine Nauman, John W. Knight III, Mary Lou Trent, Holbert L. Cave, Daniel and Zada Taylor.
Funeral services for the boys will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastors Jeff Lucas and Jimmy Kite officiating. The service will be open to all family and friends but burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the parents of Ryder and Raiden at 324 Lucas Drive, Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
