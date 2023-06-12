S. Burt Blosser
S. Burt Blosser, 59, of Elkton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Burt was born Aug. 26, 1963, to the late Bruce and Shelby Blosser at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
He attended Spotswood High School and later James Madison University. He went on to become an Insurance Agent for Rockingham Insurance of Harrisonburg, where he opened his own office in Elkton and proudly served the community for 37 years. Along with his passion of giving back to the Elkton Community, Burt loved attending his grandsons sporting events, fishing with his friends, and spending time with family. When Burt was at home, he enjoyed tending to his cattle on the farm and working around the house with his loyal companions, Hunter and Rip. Each week, he looked forward to attending church on Sundays at Shenandoah Assembly of God.
He is survived by wife, Loretta Blosser; son, Chad Blosser and wife, Lara; grandsons, Trenton and Easton; stepson, Cody Freeze and companion, Ratila; a sister, Brenda Blosser Hedrick and husband, Mark; brother, Bruce Blosser and companion, Susan; niece, Brandi Blosser McDaniel and husband, Jeremy; and nephew B.L. Blosser and wife, Bradlee, all of Elkton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home located at 115 Nicholson Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 15, at 2 p.m. at Shenandoah Assembly of God located at 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to E.A.U.S.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
