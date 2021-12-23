Sabrina Mae Hevener
Sabrina Mae Hevener, 60, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her home.
Sabrina was born Nov. 15, 1961, in Vineland, N.J., and was a daughter of the late William Clendenin Sr. and Sonja Kent Rader Schowen.
She is survived by two daughters, Valerie Lockhart and Emily Harper and husband, Wesley; two sisters, Patricia Ward and Michelle Drummond; a brother, William “Billy” Schowen Jr. and wife, Kathy; five grandchildren, Hunter and Isaiah Lewin and Lydia, Abigail and Eleanor Harper, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sabrina had an embracing warmth, a calming spirit, and an infectious laugh. She loved and cared deeply for everyone in her life, especially her family. Her family was her pride and center of her world. She loved music, good conversation, listening to and helping others, and always saw the humor as well as meaning in every situation. Her gentle soul will be missed, but remembered by so many.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Please come casually dressed and share your memories and stories with her friends and family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
