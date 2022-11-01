Sadie Cate Deeble, 13-year-old daughter of Paul Deeble and Jennifer Visger of Port Republic, passed away Oct. 25, 2022.
Sadie was born June 8, 2009, in Harrisonburg and was an eighth-grade student at Stuart Hall School in Staunton. Sadie loved to swim and was a member of the Virginia Gators of Harrisonburg and the East Rockingham Barracudas Swim Teams. She previously swam with the Spotswood Country Club Dolphins. Sadie also was on the Stuart Hall Middle School basketball and cross-country teams. Sadie was an avid horse rider and jumper at Keezlenutten Farm. Sadie gave the gift of laughter, contagious happiness, and a love for life to everyone she met. She was a small person with a big heart who spread a tremendous amount of joy. We will miss you Sadie Lady.
In addition to her parents, Sadie is survived by her sister, Zoe Deeble; paternal grandfather, Robert Deeble of Rockingham; and maternal grandparents, Deborah Collins and husband, Terry, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Nancy Deeble and her maternal grandfather, Michael Visger.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. There will be a Celebration of Sadie's Life from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Frieden Farms in Mount Crawford. Burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
