Sadie Elizabeth "Kitty" Prodger, 91, of Culpeper, died Friday, June 25, 2021.
She was born April 30, 1930, in Burke, Va., and was a daughter of the late James Hillary Harrison and Ruth Viola Harrison.
Her husband, William Percy Prodger Jr., died Nov. 28, 2012.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Deavers of Harrisonburg, Jacob Ashby Alger Jr. of Rixeyville and Vincent Lee Alger of Springfield; four daughters, Irene Elizabeth Harrison of Hinesville, Ga., Joyce Anne Alger of Stephens City, Cindy M. Barbare of Rhoadesville and Patricia Ann Alger of Lorton and a stepdaughter, Angie Clark; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert, Johnny, Clarence, Joe, Milton and Raymond; and six sisters, Ada, Myrtle, Beulah, Alice, Ella and Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Dan Ellis. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.