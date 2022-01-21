Sallie Joan Burton Waid, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 18, 2022.
She was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Enterprise, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Chester P. and Nona Harris Burton.
Sallie taught in all elementary schools throughout Harrisonburg; she began teaching the hearing impaired and later English as a second language. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for 20 years. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a service sorority, in Harrisonburg for 55 years and was involved with many other civic organizations. Sallie enjoyed being an Avon Representative for over 60 years.
On June 4, 1955, she married James “Jim” Edward Waid, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2010.
She is survived by a son, Chester “Chet” J. Waid of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Joan W. Nutt and husband, Russell, of Salem, W.Va.; two grandsons, Justin A. Nutt of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Joshua W. Nutt of Salem, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Kaleigh, Jacob and Lucas Nutt; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet M. Waid; a brother, Chester Paul Burton; and a sister, Lois Brantley.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
