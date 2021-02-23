Sally Huffman Ramey
Sally Huffman Ramey, 81, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace.
The funeral service was private at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery.
Services performed under the direction of the Bradley Funeral Home Inc.
