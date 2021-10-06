Sally Mayre Bowman, 54, of Shenandoah County, Va., passed away from cancer at her home under the care of family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Due to the continued risk of COVID, there will be a private graveside ceremony. A celebration of life will be planned for some time next year when gathering together is safer.
Sally was born in Okinawa, Japan, to Mayre Bowman and the late Lee L. Bowman. She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Benjamin Bowman and wife, Branka, Jacob Bowman, Jan White and husband, Joey, and Mary Bowman. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Hallie White, Tamara Bowman, Lee Bowman, Dalton White, and Ethan Bowman. She will also be missed by her two cats, Artie and Pete.
Sally loved cooking, especially trying new recipes, which her family very much enjoyed. She enjoyed quilting and recently made several quilts for family and friends. She also enjoyed other types of crafts, especially with her nieces and nephews. One of her favorite activities was weekly Family Dinner and Game Night with her sisters and niece, and she could be quite competitive. She enjoyed traveling to many national parks and U.S. destinations as well as several trips to Europe over the years. She was working hard toward an early retirement so she would have more time to spend crafting, traveling, and with family.
She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. She graduated from Averett College with a B.S. in Accounting and from JMU with a Masters of Business Administration. She worked at Valley Health Plan in Harrisonburg for more than 20 years.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Shenandoah County Humane Society in Edinburg, Va.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.