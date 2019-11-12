Samuel Adolphus Gay Jr.
Samuel Adolphus Gay Jr., 93, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Singers Glen on Jan. 20, 1926, and was a son of the late Rosa (Furrow) and Samuel Adolphus Gay Sr.
Sam retired from Southern States in 1986 and had previously worked at American Safety Razor and Staunton Stockyard, but he was a farmer at heart. He loved his many tractors that he collected. He was a member of Parnassus United Methodist Church. Sam served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII on the Larkspur Hospital Ship from 1944-46.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1947, to Flora Mae (Crum) Gay of Mount Solon.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Ellen Rawley and husband, Robert, and David Gay and wife, Colleen, all of Mount Solon; and his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that visited him daily, Bryan and Krista Rawley, Josh and Rebecca Rawley, Christopher Ellis and Angel Ellis, and Brittany Gay and Justin Jewell and numerous great-grandchildren, Luke, Grayson, Eli, Silas, Jacob, and Jordyn Rawley, Allen, Divine Hope, Jase Ellis, Bella Rose North and Remy Wade Jewell.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert M. Gay.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Parnassus United Methodist Church with Pastor Vicki Barb and Pastor John Christophel officiating. Burial will follow at Parnassus United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Stokesville Food Pantry, c/o Teresa Howdyshell, 682 North River Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.