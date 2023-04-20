Samuel Benjamin Mitchell passed away at his home in Harrisonburg on Monday April 17, 2023. He was born January 30th, 1932 on Pig Run in Bath County, VA. He joins his wife Lois who preceded him to Heaven in 2018.
He is survived by one sister, Bonnie Kautz, four children and their spouses; Mary and husband Rick Sloan, Tim Mitchell and wife Sherry, David Mitchell and wife Becca and Jonathan Mitchell. Six grandchildren and their spouses; Matthew Sloan, Zachary Sloan and wife Hollie, Mollie and husband Spencer Getz and Kathryn, Caroline and Will Mitchell as well as 7 great grandchildren.
Mr. Mitchell taught and coached from 1960 until 2012. In 2011 he was inducted into the Harrisonburg High School Hall of Fame. While there, he was an active leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program, building faith in many students’ lives. He was also very active in his church, serving as a Deacon, Church Moderator and Sunday School Teacher, mentoring people of all ages for many years. For his work, in 2022 Mount Olive presented him with the Lifetime Service Award and established a scholarship fund in his and Lois’ name.
Visitation will be held at Mount Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840, Friday evening April 21st from 5:30 to 7:30. A memorial service will be held Saturday April 22nd at 1:00 at Mount Olive Brethren Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sam and Lois Mitchell Scholarship fund at https://mtolivebrethren.tpsdb.com/Give/giving-at-mobc or checks made payable to Mt Olive Brethren Church with Mitchell Scholarship in memo line.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
