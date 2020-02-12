Samuel Everly Vaughan
Samuel Everly Vaughan, 76, of Timberville, Va., passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 13, 1943, in Hardy County, W.Va., and was a son of the late Harry W. and Faye J. Miller Vaughan.
He was the owner of Valley Poultry Equipment and a poultry and deer farmer. He was a member of Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run.
On Nov. 20, 1963, he married the former Linda Shifflett, who survives.
Also surviving are his son, Stacey Vaughan and wife, Kimberly, of New Market; one grandson, Peyton Vaughan; one granddaughter, Nina Vaughan; one brother, Leonard Vaughan and wife, Louise, of Broadway; and two sisters, Betty Simmers of Bergton and Jennifer Ritchie of Broadway.
Pastors Scott Budde and Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Carmel U.B.C. Burial at Linville Creek Cemetery will be private.
The casket will be closed.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel U.B.C., 11466 Brocks Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.