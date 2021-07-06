Samuel H. Griffith Jr.
Samuel Henry “Sam” Griffith Jr., 79, of Luray, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.
He was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Luray and was a son of the late Samuel Henry “Sporty” Griffith and Violet Mae Clatterbuck Griffith.
Sam worked as a foreman for Potomac Edison, retiring with 35 years of service. He owned and operated Hillside Motel and was a member of the Luray United Methodist Church.
Sam was well known in the community and volunteered his time to the Page Valley Fair Association for many years, having served as its president. He also volunteered for Luray Little League and Luray Midget League Football.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Strickler of Luray and Tiffany Farias of Florida; a son, S. Alan “Bud” Griffith and wife, Diane, of Luray; a sister, Barbara Ann Shenk of Luray; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James Strickler.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Erich Bennett. Burial will be in the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the funeral home.
