Samuel Henry Flora Jr.
Samuel Henry Flora Jr., 95, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Bridgewater Home. He was born in Snow Creek, Va., on Dec. 11, 1923, and was a son of the late Samuel H. Sr. and Annie Leah (Eller) Flora.
Sam graduated from Bassett High School, Bridgewater College and Bethany Theological Seminary. He was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. During his ministry he served as pastor of Church of the Brethren congregations in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Illinois. He was a District Executive for a term of five years and was on the original planning committees for the Bridgewater Home and Camp Brethren Woods. He served on the General Board of the Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie Ann Baldwin Flora, whom he married on June 27, 1948; three sons, Kenneth L. Flora and wife, Ginger, of Danville, John W. Flora and wife, Jan, of Bridgewater and Paul R. Flora and wife, Karen, of Philadelphia, Pa.; 10 grandchildren, Luke Flora, Jeremy Flora, Sam Flora, Seth Flora, Casey Pariseault, Scott Flora, Chesna Flora, Katrina Flora, Abiona Flora and Jesse Flora; and 10 great-grandchildren, Elliot Flora, Joshua Flora, June Flora, Ryland Flora, Ophelia Flora, Stella Flora, Hayes Flora, Mason Pariseault, Loic Flora and Emrys Flora.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark Flora, sister, Leah Zigler, and brother, David Flora.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastor Chris Zepp officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bethany Theological Seminary, 615 National Road, Richmond, IN 47374-4019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
