Samuel I. Bowman, 74, a lifelong resident of Maurertown, peacefully passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home after a courageous battle with a chronic illness. He was known as “Sam” or “Sammy” by his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastors Joe Fleming and Jonathan Fletcher will officiate. Burial will follow in Saumsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bowman was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Shenandoah County, son of the late Fred and Hazel Epard Bowman. Sam was the youngest of eight siblings. He was a 1965 graduate of Strasburg High School. He was a member and elder of Saumsville Christian Church. He started hauling livestock with his mother at the age of 16 operating under Bowman’s Transfer. He hauled for many farmers up and down the Valley to and from livestock markets for 58 years. Besides driving the truck, he enjoyed farming, especially his cattle. Sam and his wife, Jeanie, loved to dance on Saturday nights, and he was always ready to play a game of cards, dominoes, or horseshoes.
Sam is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice Jean “Jeanie” Bowman, whom he married on July 4, 1969; daughter, Donna Rhodes (Jim); son, Daryl Bowman (Tara); grandsons, Andrew Rhodes (Brittney), Isaac Rhodes and Walker Bowman (Taylor); granddaughter, Reagan Bowman; twin great-grandsons, Joseph and Samuel; siblings, Raymond Bowman (Earline), Earl Lee Bowman (Frances), and Virginia Stultz and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Harold, Chester, and Johnny; sister, Eva; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, and great-grandson, James Alan Rhodes.
Sam leaves behind a legacy of a strong quiet faith, honesty, being punctual and a hard-working man. He cherished family time. He now is at rest with his parents, siblings, and his great-grandson. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Gochenour, Daniel Bowman, David Bowman, Keary Bowman, Donnie Gochenour, Guy Gochenour, Mark Irvin, and Ned Irvin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Saumsville Christian Church Re: Haiti, c/o Melissa Rice, 8312 Back Road, Maurertown, VA 22644.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
