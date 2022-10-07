Samuel Luther Knupp, 51, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 11, 1971, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Malinda Sue Joseph Knupp of Harrisonburg and the late Jack L. Knupp.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Miller officiating. Burial will be at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
