January 1, 1942-June 23, 2023
Samuel “Sam” P. Showalter, age 81, of Nappanee, Ind. passed away at 4 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at The Water’s Assisted Living. He was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Harrisonburg, Va. to Jacob Paul and Bertha (Pence) Showalter.
Sam moved to the Nappanee area in the early 1960s. He was a graduate of Montevideo High School in Virginia. On Nov. 24, 1963, he married Janet Smith at the Nappanee Church of the Brethren. Sam had worked for Franklin Coach for a few years then retired from Fairmont Homes after many years. He was a member of the Nappanee Church of the Brethren, where he served as an usher. He enjoyed tinkering on bikes and was a one-time owner of Fox’s Bike Shop.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Showalter, Nappanee; daughters, Dawn (David) Keb, South Bend, Laura (Paul) Saggau, San Tan Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, AJ Keb, Michael Keb, Elicia Keb, Katie (John) Peterson, Jessica Mount, Jonathan Mount, Jennifer Van Dusen; great- grandchildren, Kyrie, Oliver, and Bira Peterson; and a sister, Pat Taylor, Harrisonburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kay Showalter.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service, all at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. The Rev. Byrl Shaver, Nappanee Church of the Brethren, will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Samuel’s name can be given to Center for Hospice Care.
