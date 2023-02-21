Samuel ‘Sam’ S. Dagen
Samuel “Sam” S. Dagen, 89, of Bridgewater, Va., formerly of Lititz, Pa., passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Center.
He was born April 26, 1933, in Pequea Twp., Pa., and was a son of the late Samuel L. and Maude (Graver) Dagen.
Sam enjoyed fixing things and this extended to his vocation as a diesel and aviation mechanic. He was a member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.
Sam was united in marriage on June 4, 1955, to Nancy (Foreman) Dagen, who survives. They lived in Lititz, Pa. until they moved to Bridgewater in 2015. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and a large circle of friends.
Sam is survived by two daughters, Sharon Miller and husband, Jim, of Harrisonburg and Shirley Hoover and husband, Paul, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Ruth Groff of Lititz, Pa.; five grandchildren, Luke Hoover and wife, Stephanie, Maria Holsopple and husband, Dirk, Joanna Hoover, Anita Chupp and husband, Adam, and Christa Hoover and husband, Steven Rittenhouse; and seven great-grandchildren.
A service celebrating Sam’s life will be held on Feb. 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Lantz Chapel of BRC with Pastor Kate Rascoe officiating.
